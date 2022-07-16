Spiky Ice

I am very late posting tonight because we have been out all day with friends. Lunch in Newcastle, then to see a brilliant play called Creativity at the Playhouse Theatre in Newcastle and then back to the bay for a meal at a Chinese restaurant this evening. A really good day out with lovely friends.



Thanks for your comments on yesterday's ice crystals photo. Taking that photo gave me the idea of more ice photos, so I filled a plastic container with water and put it in the freezer. The next day I took some photos of it. This is the first one and over the next couple of days I will post more ice photos. I am amazed just how many different patterns there are in just one block of ice. I loved the spikes of ice in this shot.