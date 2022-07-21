Previous
Out With the Walking Group by onewing
115 / 365

Today we have been out with the walking group and then for lunch afterwards.

Rain was forecast, but luckily the rain held off.

1, Soldiers Point with the Heads in the distance.

2. Soldiers Point beach and jetty.

3. Heading towards Wanda Headland

4. Beach and some of our stragglers.

5. Peeping through the trees

6. Waves, seafoam and seagrass.

We have had strong winds lately, hence the seafoam and lots of seagrass washed up on the beach.
Photo Details

