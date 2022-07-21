Sign up
115 / 365
Out With the Walking Group
Today we have been out with the walking group and then for lunch afterwards.
Rain was forecast, but luckily the rain held off.
1, Soldiers Point with the Heads in the distance.
2. Soldiers Point beach and jetty.
3. Heading towards Wanda Headland
4. Beach and some of our stragglers.
5. Peeping through the trees
6. Waves, seafoam and seagrass.
We have had strong winds lately, hence the seafoam and lots of seagrass washed up on the beach.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3772
photos
266
followers
120
following
31% complete
View this month »
