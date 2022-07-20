Previous
Icy Bubbles by onewing
114 / 365

Icy Bubbles

As you know I posted some ice photos a few days ago and I just realized that I had one more icy shot that I hadn't posted, so here it is.

I was amazed just how many different patterns there were in one block of ice.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Diana ace
Well I never, this looks so amazing with those circles, bubbles and lines.
July 20th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
This looks quite magical
July 20th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is super!
July 20th, 2022  
