Newcastle Harbour at Dusk

As we were waiting for the ferry last weekend we spotted the dredger the David Allen as he waited for the channel to clear of bulk carrier ships and tugs before he bedded down for the night.



Maintenance dredging of the Port of Newcastle is undertaken on a continual basis to provide safe, deep-water access to the port.

Port of Newcastle’s dredge, the David Allan, operates 12 hours per day, seven days per week. It collects the silt from the channel and takes it out to sea so the container ships and bulk carriers have a safe passage in and out of the Port of Newcastle.



Tomorrow I will post a photo of the bulk carrier and tugs the David Allen was waiting for to clear the channel into the port.



