Golden Courage

Yesterday I posted a photo of the dredger David Allen waiting patiently at dusk for this bulk carrier to be brought into the Port of Newcastle before it could end its shift for the day. This is the reason it was waiting.



The David Allen was keeping the channel clear while three tugs brought this bulk carrier, Golden Courage, into the Port of Newcastle. It was the last ship of the day to arrive in Newcastle.



I love watching the tugs and the marine pilots steering the bulk carriers into the port. Luckily it was a calm evening and not too difficult to bring the ship in, but sometimes when the weather is wild it can be quite exciting watching the tugs struggle to keep the large ships on course.