Golden Courage by onewing
Golden Courage

Yesterday I posted a photo of the dredger David Allen waiting patiently at dusk for this bulk carrier to be brought into the Port of Newcastle before it could end its shift for the day. This is the reason it was waiting.

The David Allen was keeping the channel clear while three tugs brought this bulk carrier, Golden Courage, into the Port of Newcastle. It was the last ship of the day to arrive in Newcastle.

I love watching the tugs and the marine pilots steering the bulk carriers into the port. Luckily it was a calm evening and not too difficult to bring the ship in, but sometimes when the weather is wild it can be quite exciting watching the tugs struggle to keep the large ships on course.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre Andresen ace
Neat pov! Big!
July 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and pov, It is a rather amazing sight.
July 29th, 2022  
