124 / 365
Sailing into the Sunset
This photo was taken about 8 minutes after the one I posted yesterday. It shows the Golden Courage almost at its destination in the Port of Newcastle.
This would be the last vessel of the day to enter the port and the tugs that are escorting it can go home for the night now.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3781
photos
267
followers
119
following
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
