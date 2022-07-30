Previous
Next
Sailing into the Sunset by onewing
124 / 365

Sailing into the Sunset

This photo was taken about 8 minutes after the one I posted yesterday. It shows the Golden Courage almost at its destination in the Port of Newcastle.

This would be the last vessel of the day to enter the port and the tugs that are escorting it can go home for the night now.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise