Lichen by onewing
Lichen

Over the next few days I am going to post photos taken a couple of days ago on my walk on the paths along the waterfront.

As I walked around Wanda Head I noticed lots of lichen on the rocks. I love lichen and the patterns it makes.
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

