4.58 pm Pelican Paddling Along

On Sunday as we were driving home we stopped off at Little Beach for a walk on the beach, so I will be creating another mini theme called 'Half an hour at Little Beach' All the photos were taken in the half an hour time period.



Today is day 2. I spotted this pelican paddling along as the sun was beginning to set.



I am a bit late posting today because I had an SCC removed this morning and then we have been out for lunch with friends and only just got home, it was a long lunch.