One Mile Beach

We went for a walk at One Mile Beach this morning. The sky was a bit black, but the rain held off and by the time we got back to the car the sun was shining.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Helen Jane ace
You can see strong light dezpite the heavy clouds. It is a lovely beach ... we always find walking on sand hard work, but it looks worth it. The dark skies make for a bit of drama to the scene here.
September 13th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Beautifully serene and atmospheric
September 13th, 2022  
