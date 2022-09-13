Sign up
167 / 365
One Mile Beach
We went for a walk at One Mile Beach this morning. The sky was a bit black, but the rain held off and by the time we got back to the car the sun was shining.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3824
photos
264
followers
122
following
45% complete
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Helen Jane
ace
You can see strong light dezpite the heavy clouds. It is a lovely beach ... we always find walking on sand hard work, but it looks worth it. The dark skies make for a bit of drama to the scene here.
September 13th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Beautifully serene and atmospheric
September 13th, 2022
