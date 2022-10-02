Previous
Shell Collage by onewing
186 / 365

Shell Collage

Day 6 of my week of rockpool photos and today's collage is of some of the finds I spotted on the beach as we were leaving the rockpools.

Top Row

1 Hairy mussel
2 Hairy mussel
3 Limpet
4 Zebra snail

Bottom row

5 Seashell I can't remember what variety it is and it is rather battle scarred but I just liked it.

6 Operculum - An operculum is a calcareous structure created by many sea snails that serves as a little “trapdoor” to safely close them inside their shell.

7 Cart-rut shell (if you look at the link below it will show you what the eggs look like that this creature laid.

http://365project.org/onewing/365/2019-08-16

A couple of years ago I saw some strange eggs on the beach and emailed Jeannie to ask what they were, and the link above tells you what they are.

8 Barnacle

2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shots in your beautiful collage, I love beach walks where there are shells to be found. I just would not know the names of them ;-)
October 2nd, 2022  
