186 / 365
Shell Collage
Day 6 of my week of rockpool photos and today's collage is of some of the finds I spotted on the beach as we were leaving the rockpools.
Top Row
1 Hairy mussel
2 Hairy mussel
3 Limpet
4 Zebra snail
Bottom row
5 Seashell I can't remember what variety it is and it is rather battle scarred but I just liked it.
6 Operculum - An operculum is a calcareous structure created by many sea snails that serves as a little “trapdoor” to safely close them inside their shell.
7 Cart-rut shell (if you look at the link below it will show you what the eggs look like that this creature laid.
http://365project.org/onewing/365/2019-08-16
A couple of years ago I saw some strange eggs on the beach and emailed Jeannie to ask what they were, and the link above tells you what they are.
8 Barnacle
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
ace
Lovely shots in your beautiful collage, I love beach walks where there are shells to be found. I just would not know the names of them ;-)
October 2nd, 2022
