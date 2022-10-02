Shell Collage

Day 6 of my week of rockpool photos and today's collage is of some of the finds I spotted on the beach as we were leaving the rockpools.Top Row1 Hairy mussel2 Hairy mussel3 Limpet4 Zebra snailBottom row5 Seashell I can't remember what variety it is and it is rather battle scarred but I just liked it.6 Operculum - An operculum is a calcareous structure created by many sea snails that serves as a little “trapdoor” to safely close them inside their shell.7 Cart-rut shell (if you look at the link below it will show you what the eggs look like that this creature laid.A couple of years ago I saw some strange eggs on the beach and emailed Jeannie to ask what they were, and the link above tells you what they are.8 Barnacle