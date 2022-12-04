Sign up
249 / 365
Digging For Bait
I wandered down to the waterfront last night and spotted this family using a bait pump, probably digging for lugworms or something similar to use as bait for fishing.
Looks as though they were quite successful.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
5
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3909
photos
268
followers
126
following
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and great story telling scene. I have not seen a bait pump nor heard of lugworms before ;-)
December 4th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. Look fabulous.
December 4th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great family capture against beautiful lighting of evening.
December 4th, 2022
eDorre
ace
What a neat story shot!
December 4th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What great silhouettes
December 4th, 2022
