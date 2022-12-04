Previous
Next
Digging For Bait by onewing
249 / 365

Digging For Bait

I wandered down to the waterfront last night and spotted this family using a bait pump, probably digging for lugworms or something similar to use as bait for fishing.

Looks as though they were quite successful.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and great story telling scene. I have not seen a bait pump nor heard of lugworms before ;-)
December 4th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. Look fabulous.
December 4th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Great family capture against beautiful lighting of evening.
December 4th, 2022  
eDorre ace
What a neat story shot!
December 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What great silhouettes
December 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise