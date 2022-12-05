Sign up
Pied Cormorant
I was walking along the breakwater at the marina today and saw quite a few people fishing. Then I spotted this pied cormorant in the water hoping to get to the fish before the fishermen did.
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and wonderful light.
December 5th, 2022
