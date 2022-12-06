Previous
Budding Architect by onewing
251 / 365

Budding Architect

Over the weekend I spotted this young chap making a sandcastle. I was so impressed with his style.

I asked him if I could take a photo and he was thrilled.

Definitely a budding architect here don't you think.
Babs

ace
Walks @ 7 ace
He definitely has a future in design
December 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh yes for sure, I love watching the kids on the beach.

Brings back such wonderful memories of my building days with my siblings. Unfortunately none of us became an architect ;-)
December 6th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Wow, he's doing an awesome job!
December 6th, 2022  
julia ace
Wow clever Lad..
December 6th, 2022  
