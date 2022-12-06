Sign up
Previous
Next
251 / 365
Budding Architect
Over the weekend I spotted this young chap making a sandcastle. I was so impressed with his style.
I asked him if I could take a photo and he was thrilled.
Definitely a budding architect here don't you think.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Walks @ 7
ace
He definitely has a future in design
December 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh yes for sure, I love watching the kids on the beach.
Brings back such wonderful memories of my building days with my siblings. Unfortunately none of us became an architect ;-)
December 6th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Wow, he's doing an awesome job!
December 6th, 2022
julia
ace
Wow clever Lad..
December 6th, 2022
