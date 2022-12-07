Previous
Next
Newcastle Panorama by onewing
252 / 365

Newcastle Panorama

I am a bit limited on time at the moment for taking photos so for the next few days I will be posting photos taken while out with our walking group recently.

I do love the old buildings in Newcastle, but many are being replaced with high rise apartments these days. So sad to see so many old buildings going.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the beach. I can see why so many people would want to live there. Unfortunately that tends to bring the high rises.
December 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful setting beautifully captured. I agree with you re the apartments, but I suppose it's all about making money.
December 7th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so aussie feeling
December 7th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
What a great PoV and I agree it is a bit sad to see the changing of the guard in regards to buildings.
December 7th, 2022  
eDorre ace
Wonderful shot!
December 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise