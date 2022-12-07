Sign up
Newcastle Panorama
I am a bit limited on time at the moment for taking photos so for the next few days I will be posting photos taken while out with our walking group recently.
I do love the old buildings in Newcastle, but many are being replaced with high rise apartments these days. So sad to see so many old buildings going.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the beach. I can see why so many people would want to live there. Unfortunately that tends to bring the high rises.
December 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful setting beautifully captured. I agree with you re the apartments, but I suppose it's all about making money.
December 7th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so aussie feeling
December 7th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
What a great PoV and I agree it is a bit sad to see the changing of the guard in regards to buildings.
December 7th, 2022
eDorre
ace
Wonderful shot!
December 7th, 2022
