Windows by onewing
Windows

Posting early today because we are just about to spread a trailer load of topsoil on the garden. It is a warm day too, so I think we will need to drink lots of water.

This is a photo of some of the windows on the high-rise apartment I posted yesterday. They must have lovely views of the ocean from their homes.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Shutterbug ace
Nice pattern shot. Funny to hear you clearly describe spring activities as we approach winter.
December 8th, 2022  
