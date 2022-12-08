Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
253 / 365
Windows
Posting early today because we are just about to spread a trailer load of topsoil on the garden. It is a warm day too, so I think we will need to drink lots of water.
This is a photo of some of the windows on the high-rise apartment I posted yesterday. They must have lovely views of the ocean from their homes.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3913
photos
269
followers
127
following
69% complete
View this month »
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Nice pattern shot. Funny to hear you clearly describe spring activities as we approach winter.
December 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close