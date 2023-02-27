Previous
One Green Bottle by onewing
313 / 365

One Green Bottle

As we walked along the breakwater in Newcastle a few days ago I spotted this green bottle sitting on the wall and for the rest of the day I had the song Ten Green Bottles ringing in my head.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre ace
Thanks! Now I have the song in my head. Fun shot!
February 27th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
It really is a well known song and this just puts it everyone's head!
February 27th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
honestly, I saw the title 'one green bottle' and my brain went and if one green bottle should accidentally fall ... there'd be .... doesn't take much to get us going does it? hahaha
February 27th, 2023  
