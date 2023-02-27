Sign up
313 / 365
One Green Bottle
As we walked along the breakwater in Newcastle a few days ago I spotted this green bottle sitting on the wall and for the rest of the day I had the song Ten Green Bottles ringing in my head.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
3
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3974
photos
264
followers
122
following
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
eDorre
ace
Thanks! Now I have the song in my head. Fun shot!
February 27th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
It really is a well known song and this just puts it everyone's head!
February 27th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
honestly, I saw the title 'one green bottle' and my brain went and if one green bottle should accidentally fall ... there'd be .... doesn't take much to get us going does it? hahaha
February 27th, 2023
