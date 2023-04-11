Previous
Frangipani Swirl in the Rain by onewing
356 / 365

Frangipani Swirl in the Rain

Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's swirl photo and thanks to Diana @ludwigsdiana for telling me how to create them.

I thought I would post a couple more swirl flowers and today is a frangipani flower. I quite like how this one has turned out too.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
Photo Details

Wylie ace
I can see you're hooked on this new technique. Its a lovely result with the frangipani.
April 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Absolutely delightful! Before you know it Babs, you will have folders full of swirls like me ;-)
April 11th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Very pretty effect
April 11th, 2023  
