356 / 365
Frangipani Swirl in the Rain
Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's swirl photo and thanks to Diana
@ludwigsdiana
for telling me how to create them.
I thought I would post a couple more swirl flowers and today is a frangipani flower. I quite like how this one has turned out too.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
3
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4017
photos
264
followers
127
following
97% complete
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
Wylie
ace
I can see you're hooked on this new technique. Its a lovely result with the frangipani.
April 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Absolutely delightful! Before you know it Babs, you will have folders full of swirls like me ;-)
April 11th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Very pretty effect
April 11th, 2023
