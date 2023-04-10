Sign up
355 / 365
Swirled Flower - Gaura Lindheimeri
Last month Diana
@ludwigsdiana
posted a whole month of swirled photos and I thought they looked so pretty.
As we have had a quiet Easter I decided to have a play with some flower photos too and turn them into swirls. I quite like the result.
This photo is of a Gaura Lindheimeri - Butterfly Bush flower posted on here a couple of years ago. Below is a link to the original flower.
http://365project.org/onewing/365/2021-05-04
I quite like it as a swirl. I think this type of processing can become quite addictive.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
1
1
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
Diana
ace
This is wonderful Babs, I love the three different shapes and colour. It's all about choosing the right flower which you did.
I never intended doing a whole month, but it became so addictive and every flower so different, I just could not stop!
I also turned everyone to see which looks best. I still have another 30 of them sitting in a folder ;-)
April 10th, 2023
