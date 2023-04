Swirled Flower - Gaura Lindheimeri

Last month Diana @ludwigsdiana posted a whole month of swirled photos and I thought they looked so pretty.As we have had a quiet Easter I decided to have a play with some flower photos too and turn them into swirls. I quite like the result.This photo is of a Gaura Lindheimeri - Butterfly Bush flower posted on here a couple of years ago. Below is a link to the original flower.I quite like it as a swirl. I think this type of processing can become quite addictive.