Jacaranda Swirl by onewing
Jacaranda Swirl

I thought I would post one more swirl photo and then move on to something else.

I can see they could be quite addictive, but I get a bit bored doing just one subject for too long. I think that is why I have trouble doing any of the themes.

I quite like how this one turned out and if you look closely, you can see a bug at the top of the photo too.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre ace
So pretty! Love the color!
April 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
It's beautiful, I love the flower and colour.
April 12th, 2023  
