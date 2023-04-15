Sign up
360 / 365
You Wouldn't Believe This is Autumn
Today has been a beautiful day and this morning I went for coffee at a cafe on the waterfront in Shoal Bay with some friends.
After coffee I had a walk along the waterfront taking photos and this is a triptych of my morning.
You wouldn't believe it is the middle of autumn and the temperature has been around 24 degrees c (75 f).
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4021
photos
263
followers
126
following
Kathy A
ace
Lovely collage and yes, such a gorgeous day
April 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
A stunning collage of these wonderful beach scenes, love the leading lines of the boardwalk.
We have the same weather atm, last week was awful though :-)
April 15th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful images.
April 15th, 2023
