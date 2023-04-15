Previous
You Wouldn't Believe This is Autumn by onewing
You Wouldn't Believe This is Autumn

Today has been a beautiful day and this morning I went for coffee at a cafe on the waterfront in Shoal Bay with some friends.

After coffee I had a walk along the waterfront taking photos and this is a triptych of my morning.

You wouldn't believe it is the middle of autumn and the temperature has been around 24 degrees c (75 f).
Kathy A ace
Lovely collage and yes, such a gorgeous day
April 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
A stunning collage of these wonderful beach scenes, love the leading lines of the boardwalk.

We have the same weather atm, last week was awful though :-)
April 15th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful images.
April 15th, 2023  
