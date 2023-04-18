Previous
Sculptures of the Sea by onewing
363 / 365

Sculptures of the Sea

It has been a beautiful day today, so I drove up to Oakvale Farm to take photos of some of the animals.

I won't get chance until tomorrow to look at the photos as we are out for dinner this evening, so here is a photo taken a couple of days ago along the foreshore.

I love taking photos of the dead mangroves in the ocean, they always look like sculptures.

There are lots of mangroves behind me along the foreshore so not all are lost.

As you can see the water is much calmer on our side of the bay as it is sheltered.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
99% complete

Dawn ace
So cool
April 18th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
So amazing looking.
April 18th, 2023  
