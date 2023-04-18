Sign up
363 / 365
Sculptures of the Sea
It has been a beautiful day today, so I drove up to Oakvale Farm to take photos of some of the animals.
I won't get chance until tomorrow to look at the photos as we are out for dinner this evening, so here is a photo taken a couple of days ago along the foreshore.
I love taking photos of the dead mangroves in the ocean, they always look like sculptures.
There are lots of mangroves behind me along the foreshore so not all are lost.
As you can see the water is much calmer on our side of the bay as it is sheltered.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
Dawn
ace
So cool
April 18th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
So amazing looking.
April 18th, 2023
