Party Time
Yesterday I posted a photo of dead mangroves in the water along the foreshore and
@milaniet
thought they looked as though they were dancing.
I see what she meant but today's photo looks to me like party time with the girls dancing in their hula skirts on the left and the boys on the right.
19th April 2023
Babs
@onewing
Babs
@milaniet
Today's photo looks like dancing mangroves too. They are having quite a party.
April 19th, 2023
