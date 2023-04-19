Previous
Party Time by onewing
Party Time

Yesterday I posted a photo of dead mangroves in the water along the foreshore and @milaniet thought they looked as though they were dancing.

I see what she meant but today's photo looks to me like party time with the girls dancing in their hula skirts on the left and the boys on the right.
Babs

Babs ace
@milaniet Today's photo looks like dancing mangroves too. They are having quite a party.
April 19th, 2023  
