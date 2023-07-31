Previous
Underwater World Plus Fish by onewing
Photo 467

Underwater World Plus Fish

Following on from yesterday's photo taken at the marina in Nelson Bay, I was pleased to see so many fish swimming along.

I was also pleased to get such a nice shot of them with my phone.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

@onewing
Babs
Photo Details

eDorre ace
Neat fishy shot!
July 31st, 2023  
