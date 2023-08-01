Nelson Bay Marina

I am a bit late posting today because I had a medical appointment this morning and then out for a barbeque at a friend's house. It was the 92nd birthday of Denis, a very good friend of ours. The barbeque was held at Ross' house, another friend of ours and we all take nibbles, salads, cheese and biscuits, deserts etc along and Ross provides the meat to cook on the barbeque. A very good day with 16 friends and a beautiful sunny day. Not bad weather for winter.



Here is another photo taken at Nelson Bay Marina a few days ago.