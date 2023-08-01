Previous
Nelson Bay Marina by onewing
Nelson Bay Marina

I am a bit late posting today because I had a medical appointment this morning and then out for a barbeque at a friend's house. It was the 92nd birthday of Denis, a very good friend of ours. The barbeque was held at Ross' house, another friend of ours and we all take nibbles, salads, cheese and biscuits, deserts etc along and Ross provides the meat to cook on the barbeque. A very good day with 16 friends and a beautiful sunny day. Not bad weather for winter.

Here is another photo taken at Nelson Bay Marina a few days ago.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
128% complete

