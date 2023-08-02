Previous
All in a Row by onewing
All in a Row

I am just going for a walk as today is beautiful and sunny.

This is the last of my Nelson Bay Marina photos for now. I love the reflections and the way the boats are all lined up in their berths.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
*lynn ace
wonderful light and so beautiful
August 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
One for beautiful than the other, wouldn't mind having one of those! Lovely shot and squiggly reflections.
August 2nd, 2023  
Richard Brown ace
Nice reflections I like how the line up leads u though the image
August 2nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
beautiful reflections
August 2nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful bright scene.
August 2nd, 2023  
