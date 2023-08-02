Sign up
Previous
Photo 469
All in a Row
I am just going for a walk as today is beautiful and sunny.
This is the last of my Nelson Bay Marina photos for now. I love the reflections and the way the boats are all lined up in their berths.
2nd August 2023
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4131
photos
255
followers
119
following
128% complete
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
9
5
3
2022 and onwards
SM-G965F
*lynn
ace
wonderful light and so beautiful
August 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
One for beautiful than the other, wouldn't mind having one of those! Lovely shot and squiggly reflections.
August 2nd, 2023
Richard Brown
ace
Nice reflections I like how the line up leads u though the image
August 2nd, 2023
Annie D
ace
beautiful reflections
August 2nd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful bright scene.
August 2nd, 2023
