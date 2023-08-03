Previous
Fishing by onewing
Photo 470

Fishing

As I was driving home last night, I stopped at the foreshore to take some photos.

I very often see this chap fishing and I spotted him as he was just coming back to shore so I thought I would take his photo.

He always seems to have plenty equipment with him so hopefully he caught a few fish.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Love this.
August 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous silhouette
August 3rd, 2023  
