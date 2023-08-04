Previous
A few weeks ago David had a hospital appointment in Newcastle and shortly after we left home, we got a text message saying the doctor he was to see was running late and his appointment would be an hour and a half later than we had scheduled for.

It was too late to turn back home so David thought he would do a quick detour to Broadmeadow in Newcastle and spend some time at the hobby and model shop to kill time.

While he was in the hobby store, I had a wander around taking photos.

This industrial area is due for redevelopment, so these buildings won't be here much longer. I am surprised they are still standing even now.
