Pop Art

As I did a photo of pop art yesterday, I thought I would have another go at it.



This chap I took a photo of about 10 years ago and I thought I would turn him into a pop art poster too.



We have been out all day today in Newcastle with friends and we spent the morning at the museum, then walked to Cooks Hill where we had lunch and stopped at the second hand book shop there.



I will check out your photos later when I have recovered. It has been a very hot day today around 30 degrees C. Our hottest day so far this Spring. Apparently, we are in for a few days of hot weather.