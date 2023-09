An Andy Warhol Moment

I normally go to keep fit class on a Friday but today I decided to give it a miss until I am up and running properly again but I went for coffee with the gang afterwards.



A few days ago, I was in our shopping centre and saw a book about the origin of Vegemite. I didn't buy the book, but I took a photo of the vegemite jar on the cover (top left photo) and decided to turn it into a pop art Andy Warhol poster. I am quite pleased with the result.