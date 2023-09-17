Previous
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Winners by onewing
Photo 512

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Winners

Yesterday we were in Newcastle with friends. One of the stops during our visit was to the Newcastle Museum where there was an exhibition of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. There were some fabulous photos and here is a selection of some of my favourites.

Top Left - Laughing Zebra - Alison Mees

Top Right - Don't Worry Be Happy - Axel Bocker

Centre Left - WTF - George Cathcart

Bottom Left - Family Disagreement - Vlad Pirsa

Bottom Right - Almost Got It - Oli Dreyke

Which of these is your favourite? My favourite has to be the gorilla. Second favourite is the zebra.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Good one! I am loving the dragonfly and seal.
September 17th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Haha, they are soooo good and so funny.
September 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise