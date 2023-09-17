Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Winners

Yesterday we were in Newcastle with friends. One of the stops during our visit was to the Newcastle Museum where there was an exhibition of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. There were some fabulous photos and here is a selection of some of my favourites.



Top Left - Laughing Zebra - Alison Mees



Top Right - Don't Worry Be Happy - Axel Bocker



Centre Left - WTF - George Cathcart



Bottom Left - Family Disagreement - Vlad Pirsa



Bottom Right - Almost Got It - Oli Dreyke



Which of these is your favourite? My favourite has to be the gorilla. Second favourite is the zebra.

