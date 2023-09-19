Previous
On the Boardwalk by onewing
On the Boardwalk

Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's Adamski effect photo.

I am posting Adamski effect photos for a couple of days. The original of this I posted quite a while ago of a chap walking on the boardwalk in Nelson Bay.
eDorre ace
Really cool effect!
September 19th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Amazing, I love this!
September 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Another great one Babs, isn't it fun creating these wonderful images? I could do it all day ;-)
September 19th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Like he's floating
September 19th, 2023  
