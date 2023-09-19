Sign up
Photo 514
On the Boardwalk
Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's Adamski effect photo.
I am posting Adamski effect photos for a couple of days. The original of this I posted quite a while ago of a chap walking on the boardwalk in Nelson Bay.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4176
photos
251
followers
119
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Really cool effect!
September 19th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Amazing, I love this!
September 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Another great one Babs, isn't it fun creating these wonderful images? I could do it all day ;-)
September 19th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Like he's floating
September 19th, 2023
