Stevie Takes a Bath by onewing
Stevie Takes a Bath

Stevie is one of our regular kookaburra visitors and he knocks on the glass of our family room door to let me know he is here.

He doesn't usually have a bath, but I think he has been watching the lorikeets so decided to get in on the act.

After he had finished his bath, he flew up onto our Hill's hoist washing line to dry off.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
November 15th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great shots.
November 15th, 2023  
