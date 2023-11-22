Sign up
Photo 578
Under the Bandstand
I am a bit pushed for time at the moment so here is another photo taken on Sunday at Lambton.
This is the underside of the bandstand, and I thought it worked well in black and white.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
2
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4241
photos
256
followers
123
following
eDorre
ace
Excellent in black and white
November 22nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great black and white
November 22nd, 2023
