Under the Bandstand by onewing
Photo 578

Under the Bandstand

I am a bit pushed for time at the moment so here is another photo taken on Sunday at Lambton.

This is the underside of the bandstand, and I thought it worked well in black and white.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
@onewing
158% complete

eDorre ace
Excellent in black and white
November 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great black and white
November 22nd, 2023  
