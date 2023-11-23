Previous
Hinton Bridge by onewing
Photo 579

Hinton Bridge

I do love some of the bridges in our area and this one at Hinton is one of my favourites. It was completed in 1901 and if anyone is interested here is a link describing the bridge.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paterson_River_bridge,_Hinton

23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
So glad you did this in B and w. It really brings out the wonderful lines
November 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Great lines and patterns!
November 23rd, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Very interesting bridge
November 23rd, 2023  
Annie D ace
I recognised it straight away - great in b&w
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise