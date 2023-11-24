Hexham Bridge

Yesterday's bridge looked like Meccano and this bridge does too.



I have only managed to capture the top bit of the bridge in this photo because it isn't easy to get a shot when you are driving over it. (I add that David was driving and I just took the photo).



I must go there again and take photos from the riverbank but the only time we seem to cross this bridge is when we are either on our way to somewhere or coming home again. It isn't a place we actually stop at.

