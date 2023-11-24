Previous
Hexham Bridge by onewing
Photo 580

Hexham Bridge

Yesterday's bridge looked like Meccano and this bridge does too.

I have only managed to capture the top bit of the bridge in this photo because it isn't easy to get a shot when you are driving over it. (I add that David was driving and I just took the photo).

I must go there again and take photos from the riverbank but the only time we seem to cross this bridge is when we are either on our way to somewhere or coming home again. It isn't a place we actually stop at.
Diana ace
A fabulous capture, I love all those lines, shapes and repetitions. amazing how you captured it from the car Babs!
November 24th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Wonderful capture! Fav
November 24th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
I’m glad you said you weren’t driving!
This is a lovely shot. Just terrific.
November 24th, 2023  
