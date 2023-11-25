I had to include Morpeth Bridge in this series. Another of my favourite bridges.
This one is for Madeleine @marshwader as she said I should post a photo of it in black and white.
This is a different angle from the colour version recently posted as I didn't want to post that one again.
Some of you will have seen this photo before over the years here on 365 in black and white, selective colouring and colour and from different angles. There are so many options for this bridge, it is one of my favourite bridges in our area.
It was opened in 1898 and in 2020 was closed for essential maintenance updates so it should last for at least another 125 years now.