Paterson Bridge by onewing
Photo 582

Paterson Bridge

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's Morpeth Bridge. I do love that bridge.

Very late posting tonight because we have been at a friend's house today for a Tapas afternoon and evening and only just got home. There were 16 of us and we each took a course for the meal, and it was delicious. I don't think I am going to eat for a week.

Probably won't be able to catch up much this evening because I am tired.

This photo is the last of my bridge shots for now and I love Paterson Bridge.

I did take a closer photo of it, but David liked this one with the signal in the foreground, so I am posting this version for him. I will probably post the closer version at some time in the future.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
@onewing
159% complete

Brian ace
Love your choice of POV
November 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great view so close to the tracks.
November 26th, 2023  
Peter ace
Wonderful leading lines taking the eye through the image, brilliantly captured in lovely monochrome Babs, Fav:)
November 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot , down the line!
November 26th, 2023  
