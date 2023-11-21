Sign up
Photo 577
Lambton Park Bandstand
After we had lunch in Newcastle on Sunday, we went to Lambton Park which was just across the road from the cafe. There was a market in the park, but I also had a wander through the park to take photos.
This bandstand in the park was erected in 1889,
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Taken
19th November 2023 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot
November 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful bandstand, I hope it still gets used as one.
November 21st, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Lovely bandshell.
November 21st, 2023
Beverley
ace
Lovely
November 21st, 2023
eDorre
ace
What a beauty!
November 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous
November 21st, 2023
