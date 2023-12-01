Previous
Summer is Here by onewing
Photo 587

Summer is Here

Another day and another lunch out.

This week we have been out for lunch on Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and today. I think I am going to have a quiet food free weekend.

Today was our regular girlie lunch and it is also the first day of summer here in Australia. It is a beautiful sunny day too.

These artworks are on sale at our local market, and I took photos of them recently because my daughter loves them and wants one for Christmas (or maybe even two) but that depends on whether I am paying, or she is paying.

She loves the top left one of the beach huts but not sure which other one she wants yet.


1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
These are really cute!
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise