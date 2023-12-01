Summer is Here

Another day and another lunch out.



This week we have been out for lunch on Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and today. I think I am going to have a quiet food free weekend.



Today was our regular girlie lunch and it is also the first day of summer here in Australia. It is a beautiful sunny day too.



These artworks are on sale at our local market, and I took photos of them recently because my daughter loves them and wants one for Christmas (or maybe even two) but that depends on whether I am paying, or she is paying.



She loves the top left one of the beach huts but not sure which other one she wants yet.





