Patiently Waiting

After a very busy week socially and lots of lunches out I am having a quiet weekend and only light dinners for the next couple of days.



As we walked along Little Beach with our walking group last Thursday, we spotted this group of pelicans patiently waiting for some fisherman to come along and clean his fish at the fish cleaning station behind them. As none of them moved while we walked past, I suspect some fisherman had already been along and given them their offcuts of fish.



Thanks for putting my Morpeth Bridge photo on the TT. I do love that bridge, it is my favourite in our a area.