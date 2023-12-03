Sign up
Previous
Photo 589
Three in a Row
I am having a lazy weekend after such a busy week. so here is another photo of the pelicans at Little Beach.
I say lazy but I have done three loads of washing because it is a hot sunny day, and I hadn't had chance to do washing this week.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
5
2
Kathy A
ace
Nice detail in this shot. I've done washing too but I didn't do my sheets because they forecasted another storm today yet here it is 2.30 pm and no sign of it, the sheets would have been dry by now.
December 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
@kjarn
I did sheets and towels plus lots of clothes etc, and it is still sunny here and pretty warm. The whole lot is dry now.
December 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nicely composed
December 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
December 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Super capture!
December 3rd, 2023
