Just one more pelican before I move on. Posting early today because I have a busy afternoon.

This one was so relaxed, and it does look well fed so I guess it got most of the fish offcuts.

It didn't even budge when I got up close to take this photo. I do love pelican's eyes they are so unusual.

Little beach is a popular tourist beach, so I think the pelicans are used to having their photos taken.
Corinne C ace
A wonderful portrait
December 4th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific closeup.
December 4th, 2023  
