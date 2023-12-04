Sign up
Previous
Photo 590
Relaxed
Just one more pelican before I move on. Posting early today because I have a busy afternoon.
This one was so relaxed, and it does look well fed so I guess it got most of the fish offcuts.
It didn't even budge when I got up close to take this photo. I do love pelican's eyes they are so unusual.
Little beach is a popular tourist beach, so I think the pelicans are used to having their photos taken.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
2
3
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4253
photos
253
followers
124
following
583
584
585
586
587
588
589
590
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful portrait
December 4th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific closeup.
December 4th, 2023
