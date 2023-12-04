Relaxed

Just one more pelican before I move on. Posting early today because I have a busy afternoon.



This one was so relaxed, and it does look well fed so I guess it got most of the fish offcuts.



It didn't even budge when I got up close to take this photo. I do love pelican's eyes they are so unusual.



Little beach is a popular tourist beach, so I think the pelicans are used to having their photos taken.