Photo 591
Tree Bark Triptych
Very late posting tonight, it has been a long day.
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's 'Relaxed' pelican.
Not had time for photos today so here is another one from our walk last Thursday.
I can't walk in bushland without taking photos of tree bark can I so here is a triptych of tree bark.
I will try and catch up with your photos later this evening when I have had dinner, but I am pretty tired tonight.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4254
photos
253
followers
124
following
161% complete
View this month »
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous bark triptych!
December 5th, 2023
judith deacon
Love this Babs, such beautiful textures and a nicely constructed triptych
December 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
December 5th, 2023
Brian
ace
Lovely
December 5th, 2023
