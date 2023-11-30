Sign up
Photo 586
Nelson Bay Walk Collage
We have been out with the walking group today in Nelson Bay along the beaches and through the bushland and then out for lunch afterwards.
It has been a hot day, and we came home shattered.
I will catch up with your photos when I have had a sit down and a cuppa.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Babs
@onewing
Diana
A wonderful collage, such a beautiful bay and gorgeous trees.
November 30th, 2023
eDorre
Great collage. Love the trees
November 30th, 2023
Dianne
Gorgeous.
November 30th, 2023
