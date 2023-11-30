Previous
Nelson Bay Walk Collage by onewing
Nelson Bay Walk Collage

We have been out with the walking group today in Nelson Bay along the beaches and through the bushland and then out for lunch afterwards.

It has been a hot day, and we came home shattered.

I will catch up with your photos when I have had a sit down and a cuppa.

30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Diana ace
A wonderful collage, such a beautiful bay and gorgeous trees.
November 30th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Great collage. Love the trees
November 30th, 2023  
Dianne
Gorgeous.
November 30th, 2023  
