Apartment Building - Newcastle

We have been our for our U3A Christmas lunch at Fingal Bay today and just got home, so before I have a cuppa, I thought would post today's photo.



This is the last of my black and white photos for now and this apartment block overlooks the Hunter River in Newcastle.



We will be out tomorrow with our walking group with lunch afterwards and then out for our girl's lunch on Friday. I think I will need a few light dinners after that.