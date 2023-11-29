Sign up
Photo 585
Apartment Building - Newcastle
We have been our for our U3A Christmas lunch at Fingal Bay today and just got home, so before I have a cuppa, I thought would post today's photo.
This is the last of my black and white photos for now and this apartment block overlooks the Hunter River in Newcastle.
We will be out tomorrow with our walking group with lunch afterwards and then out for our girl's lunch on Friday. I think I will need a few light dinners after that.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
eDorre
ace
Lovely lines!
November 29th, 2023
