Bond Store - Newcastle

I have a bit of a black and white theme going on at the moment. First, I posted bridge photos and now I am posting buildings for the next couple of days.



The bond store was built in 1888, having been designed by Frederick Menkens and built by John Straub. It was the first warehouse of Newcastle merchant firm Earp Gillam & Co., founded in 1883, then-importers of groceries, flour, wine and timber. The warehouse was for the storage and handling of imported goods.



It was derelict for many years, during which time it suffered serious white ant and water damage. It was considered for demolition after being damaged in the 1989 Newcastle earthquake.



It was subsequently refurbished as an office building. The refurbishment, which preserved the building's old pulleys, massive timber doors and exposed brickwork won a merit certificate in the Greenway Award for Conservation at the 1993 Royal Australian Institute of Architects Awards.



It is now a heritage listed building.