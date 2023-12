White Cedar Collage

I was watering the garden this morning as it is another hot day and while I was out there, I checked our two white cedar trees because we get hairy caterpillars on them from time to time.



Good news is no caterpillars, but I did notice these two limbs that were cut back a few years ago and thought they made an interesting pattern. Also, on the trees are lots of lichen, so I got my camera took some photos and put them together in this collage.