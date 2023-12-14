Previous
The Eye of the Tree by onewing
The Eye of the Tree

Posting early again today as it is another hot day. 31c at 9 am but hopefully a cool change will come through later today. We desperately need some rain.

As I was watering the garden yesterday, I got the feeling that one of our trees was watching me.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
164% complete

Corinne C ace
A great find!
December 14th, 2023  
