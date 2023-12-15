Previous
Stevie Trying to Stay Cool by onewing
Photo 601

Stevie Trying to Stay Cool

The last few days have been boiling hot here and yesterday temperatures reached 37 degrees c.

Poor Stevie the kookaburra tried his best to stay cool yesterday and spent about 20 minutes dipping and out of the bird bath.

Temperatures have dropped today, and it is around 25 degrees c at the moment.
Babs

Kartia ace
Can’t say I blame him - my goodness it was hot!!! I like the separation of the wet feathers though.
December 15th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
haha, looks so soaked.
December 15th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Great close up, lucky Stevie has you.
December 15th, 2023  
