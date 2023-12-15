Sign up
Photo 601
Stevie Trying to Stay Cool
The last few days have been boiling hot here and yesterday temperatures reached 37 degrees c.
Poor Stevie the kookaburra tried his best to stay cool yesterday and spent about 20 minutes dipping and out of the bird bath.
Temperatures have dropped today, and it is around 25 degrees c at the moment.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4264
photos
253
followers
124
following
Kartia
ace
Can’t say I blame him - my goodness it was hot!!! I like the separation of the wet feathers though.
December 15th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
haha, looks so soaked.
December 15th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Great close up, lucky Stevie has you.
December 15th, 2023
