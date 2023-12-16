Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 602
A Very Pregnant Blue Tongue Lizard.
This little lady is called Hissy because she always hisses at us when we feed her with mushrooms or raw meat.
She lives under our log shed but today is so hot that with a combination of being pregnant and the heat she didn't even have the energy to hiss. She just stuck her tongue out as she passed by.
I wonder if we are going to have Christmas babies.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4265
photos
253
followers
124
following
164% complete
View this month »
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DC-FZ10002
Taken
16th December 2023 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
What a beautiful creature!
December 16th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
That tongue is amazing. Lizards are great to have around. We have quite a few, but none as pretty as this.
December 16th, 2023
Annie D
ace
She's beautiful - they have so many little ones and they are very cute
December 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close