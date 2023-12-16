Previous
A Very Pregnant Blue Tongue Lizard. by onewing
A Very Pregnant Blue Tongue Lizard.

This little lady is called Hissy because she always hisses at us when we feed her with mushrooms or raw meat.

She lives under our log shed but today is so hot that with a combination of being pregnant and the heat she didn't even have the energy to hiss. She just stuck her tongue out as she passed by.

I wonder if we are going to have Christmas babies.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

*lynn ace
What a beautiful creature!
December 16th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
That tongue is amazing. Lizards are great to have around. We have quite a few, but none as pretty as this.
December 16th, 2023  
Annie D ace
She's beautiful - they have so many little ones and they are very cute
December 16th, 2023  
